Iconic stone bridge into Blount Cultural Park closed for repairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The icon stone bridge that welcomes visitors to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park is being closed for repair work, according to the City of Montgomery.
The bridge, located on Festival Drive, closed to motorists on Tuesday and will remain inaccessible for up to three months.
The repair work is part of routine maintenance, the city said, to insure safety for those who walk or drive over it.
Just because the bridge is closed doesn’t mean visitors won’t have access to the areas where they want to go. The city has set up a detour.
These alternate routes will divert drivers away from the construction and allow access to the park, as well as the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Shakespeare Garden and Hannah Ridling Bark Park.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.