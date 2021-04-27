Man charged after 3 found dead in submerged car in Lake Eufaula

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a suspect in connection to the discovery of three bodies in a vehicle that was submerged in Lake Eufaula.
Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton, is charged with the deaths of three people who were found inside the car on Monday morning.
Law enforcement officers met with McGhee, who was released from an area hospital Monday night, and charged him with four counts of capital murder.
Asked why there were four capital murder charges but only three victims, an ALEA spokesman said the charges were “based upon the totality of the circumstances and the severity of the crime,” and added that “as the case continues to develop and more information becomes available, ALEA will share it accordingly.”
Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman has previously stated that the victims include a woman and two children. He identified the woman as Remona Hudson but declined to name the minors at this point.
McGhee is being held without bound while awaiting a hearing in Barbour County Court. A motive was not immediately clear.
ALEA said the SBI had asked for help from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team to search the area where the vehicle was found for other evidence related to the crime. No details on what may have been found were released.
Other agencies that assisted the SBI include Eufaula Police Department, the FBI’s Dothan Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Cuthbert (Ga.) Police Department, Randolph County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office, Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.