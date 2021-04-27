Marche Johnson wins Montgomery City Council District 3 seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Marche Johnson won Tuesday’s runoff for the District 3 seat on the Montgomery City Council.
Johnson will take the seat formerly held by Tracy Larkin, who died in January after serving District 3 for 17 years.
Johnson was running against the late councilman’s wife Adrienne Larkin.
A special election was called after Tracy Larkin’s death. That election resulted in Tuesday’s runoff.
Johnson got 524 votes against Larkin’s 350.
“I’m just excited for this moment right now and I think I’m just taking it all in,” she said.
Johnson said the first things on her to-do list are meeting with department heads and fellow council members, as well as continuing to meet residents in her district.
“Times have changed so much and we need someone that’s able to have compassion and empathy with the people and still move them forward,” said Johnson.
This isn’t the first time Johnson has run for the District 3 seat. She ran against Tracy Larkin in 2019 but lost by six votes.
This election marks the first time two Black women will serve on the City Council simultaneously.
There will be another special election for the City Council’s District 1 seat following the death of Richard Bollinger in March.
It is unclear when that election will be.
