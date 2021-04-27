A mother’s love and loss after daughter’s death in April 27th tornado

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - April 27, 2011, brought widespread death and destruction few had ever seen. In the 62 confirmed tornadoes across Alabama that day, 253 people were killed.
One of the deadliest tornadoes to touch down in Alabama that day has become known by many as the “Tuscaloosa Tornado.” That day, Tuscaloosa County had four tornadoes recorded but none larger than the last. The EF-4 storm started in Greene County, traveling more than 80 miles through Tuscaloosa and into Jefferson County. 65 (or 64) people died as a result.
“She said, ‘Momma, I’m scared,” says Ashley Mims.
Her daughter, Loryn Brown, was living in Tuscaloosa. Mims was on the phone with her daughter as the tornado approached.
“She could see a window from where she was, and it was completely black she said. And so, I said ‘baby, just get your head down.’”
Mims relived that day leading up to her daughter’s final moments in speaking to WSFA—something she has done countless times herself. Mims says she spoke with Loryn after tornadoes hit the county earlier in the morning. Mims says she almost made the drive up to Tuscaloosa with her other children to help ease Loryn’s stress. Loryn was studying for an exam she had that night. Loryn convinced her mother to stay home in Elmore County.
As the tornado warning was called around 4:45 that afternoon, Mims was on the phone with Loryn as the storm neared.
“Our last conversation was ‘Mama, I’m scared’ and me saying ‘it’s okay baby, get your head down, get your head down that’s coming right towards you,’ remembers Mims. “Then the phone cut off. I knew in that instant. I just knew a mother just knows. I ran out of my front door and I said, ‘God, please don’t take her’ and I fell on my knees and I knew that it was over. It took hours to find her body, but I knew in that moment that it was over.”
Mims says she didn’t feel she could leave her home right away to reach Loryn. She had small children, and more severe weather was expected in the area. That night, Elmore County had a tornado hit which claimed seven lives.
“I was constantly pacing and calling her phone and just hoping and praying that I was wrong, that my mom’s intuition was wrong.”
Mims recalls that long drive on Highway 82 when she was finally able to drive to her daughter.
“You feel so helpless when your child is dying and you’re just two hours away, not able to do anything,” says Mims.
It was on 82, just minutes from reaching her daughter, still hoping her abrupt ending to the call with Loryn was over cell towers being offline and not a nightmare made real. It was there her hope was shattered when Mims says she got the call saying Loryn had died.
“I just remember handing the phone to my mom, because I couldn’t process what they were saying,” says Mims. “They were just telling me that they had found her body. But I mentally at the time, I just I couldn’t process, I just handed the phone to my mom. And I said, ‘Here talk to them. I just can’t even process what they’re saying.’”
Mims said Loryn had been in her safe space studying, staying on the bottom floor of the house.
“When they found them, she had a massive giant pillow from a futon bed and her laptop was there, and she had like made a little nest.”
A roommate and a friend of Loryn’s were also found; Will Stevens and Danielle Downs. Mims saying Will was found lying on top of them to protect them.
10 years later, Mims lives with the emotional wounds of that day that haven’t healed, which Mims believes never will. Mims says she thinks of Loryn every day, the pain of loss still there, but she’s learning to live.
“It’s like you carry this heavy weight. It’s tied to your body and you’re dragging this heavy weight. But as the time goes on, and as the years go on, you build up these muscles that you didn’t know you had, so that you can carry this weight so that you can go on and continue.”
Those little kids she wanted to protect 10 years ago are now college-aged themselves. Mims now has a daughter at the University of Alabama. She says letting go and allowing her in the same city where Loryn died is one of the most difficult things she has done.
“I can’t let my fears and my heartbreak hold back my child,” says Mims. “Holly is here now to do all of the things that Loryn wasn’t able to do and all of the things that she’s dreamed of, and I cannot let the fear that I have of something happening like that again, hold her back.”
Today, trees sit at the home once destroyed by that 2011 storm. Four trees were planted—one for each victim, and the fourth by the roommate who was not in the home at the time.
Mims says for her daughter “I picked Magnolia, just because, Loryn was such a southern girl. What better tree is there in the south than a magnolia tree? It’s strong. When it makes roots, it stays forever.”
No matter the ending, Mims wants the 21 years her daughter was in her life to be remembered for good, not tragedy.
“I want her to be remembered for her perseverance, her enduring heart. I mean, if she loved you, you knew it and she gave you 100 percent. She was loyal to all of her close friends. If you were blessed enough to know her, you felt loved. You felt like you were the only person in the world when she was talking to you. And you knew that she loved you.”
