A mother’s love and loss after daughter’s death in April 27th tornado

“Our last conversation was ‘Mama, I’m scared’ and me saying ‘it’s okay baby, get your head down, get your head down that’s coming right towards you,’ remembers Mims. “Then the phone cut off. I knew in that instant. I just knew a mother just knows. I ran out of my front door and I said, ‘God, please don’t take her’ and I fell on my knees and I knew that it was over. It took hours to find her body, but I knew in that moment that it was over.”