No big backlash for states passing anti-transgender laws

No big backlash for states passing anti-transgender laws
Alabama is one of five states in 2021 to approve legislation or executive order that prevents transgender girls from playing on female sports teams, and there's been little backlash in any of the states. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press | April 27, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 2:02 PM

UNDATED (AP) - Five states have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or receive certain medical treatment.

There has been little in the way of tangible repercussions for those states.

It’s a striking contrast to the fate of North Carolina a few years ago. When its Legislature passed a bill in March 2016 limiting which public restrooms transgender people could use, there was a swift and powerful backlash.

The NBA and NCAA relocated events; some companies scrapped expansion plans. By March 2017, the bill’s bathroom provisions were repealed.

So far this year, there’s been nothing comparable.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.