Surviving the April 27 storms: A home lost while a safe place stands

“The next thing that I feel is, I thought my head was going to pop,” says Andrew. “The pressure was just unbelievable. And then the roof goes, then the power goes. And when the roof went, that’s when everything went into slow motion for me.” While covering for his life, Andrew absorbed everything happening. “It’s hard to put into words or even to describe pine trees, just twisting trees in general, just twisting,” he says. “For maybe the 10 to 15 seconds that all of this is going on, I mean it felt like minutes. And then the smell of the pines, it would never leave my mind.”