Surviving the April 27 storms: A home lost while a safe place stands

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The stories from the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak are far-reaching, from the heartbreak of losing a loved one to those who could only watch as the historic outbreak played out near their home.
For some, it’s a storm of survival, a story of prayer as they sit in the safest part of the home while other walls fall.
The Padgett family lived in Dadeville in Elmore County. Their day started as normal—Joel at work until 5 p.m. His wife Donna, a teacher, and their 18-year-old son, Andrew, went to school that morning but were able to come home after classes were let out early due to the threat of storms. It was a half-day for those who had not seen the severe weather.
“I went and filled my car up with gas and we went to a buddy’s house,” remembers Andres. “We went and built a slip and slide in his backyard, and we had fun.”
Donna recalls a normal night of cooking dinner and going on a walk with friends. The only difference was Wednesday night church had been canceled.
The Padgetts were home together that night, but apart. Each one is a different room of the house when the tornado warning was issued in the 8 p.m. hour.
“I go to the game room, tell my son, I said, ‘Well, we need to go in the closet,’” Joel says. The Padgett’s safe room was a walk-in closet that Donna had cleared out. “Got my wife. We got our pets; we went to the closet and turn the TV or in the bedroom up loud enough so that we can hear what was going on.”
Andrew, still with the mindset so many have—it’s never happened to you before, so it won’t now.
“Being an 18-year-old, it was all nonchalant,” says Andrew. “So, go get in the closet and it was minutes before it was like a bomb went off.”
The only tornado to hit Elmore County that day would reach EF-4 strength, leaving more than 44 miles of damage. Seven people in Elmore and Tallapoosa Counties would be killed.
“The next thing that I feel is, I thought my head was going to pop,” says Andrew. “The pressure was just unbelievable. And then the roof goes, then the power goes. And when the roof went, that’s when everything went into slow motion for me.” While covering for his life, Andrew absorbed everything happening. “It’s hard to put into words or even to describe pine trees, just twisting trees in general, just twisting,” he says. “For maybe the 10 to 15 seconds that all of this is going on, I mean it felt like minutes. And then the smell of the pines, it would never leave my mind.”
For Donna, the sound of the storm is something she won’t forget.
“The noise of the debris ball, the sound was so loud, it was just a rumbling,” she says. “The roof, it just kind of exploded basically. The roof went off of the house and I had prayed that it not take long.”
Donna believes being in the family’s safe place is what saved them. “By being there, our lives were spared. I just feel like if we’d been anywhere else in the house, our lives would not have been spared.”
For Joel, it was a matter of keeping the room secure while the home around them was pulled apart.
“I guess from the pressure or whatever, it was trying to blow the door open,” says Joel. “I was holding the door closed while all that was transpiring.” We asked Joel if there was a fear his family wouldn’t leave that closet alive. “No. That never crossed my mind, and I don’t think I had time to think of that at that point in time. I think my job was, as we were sitting in there, I was trying to keep the door closed so I was focused on what was at hand.”
After just seconds, the storm had passed, the family unharmed. It’s when the quiet settled that Joel stepped outside. “When I open the door to the closet and I lookout, so I’m looking through where the dressing area to the bathroom area and I see the pool,” he remembers. “I’m looking out and I’m looking at the pool. So, then I come out and I look to the left, I’m looking at the woods. So, everything into the house, of course, was gone.”
For Andrew, a young man already accepted to the University of Alabama, his life changed in more than the journey to a new home. “You just felt like that all the dreams that you had for yourself are now put on the back burner,” he says. “I didn’t end up doing what I wanted to do. I still had the opportunity to do that, but after the fact, I didn’t feel that it was right for me to leave everything behind when everything had just been dismantled. So, I changed my plans and I’m thankful that I changed my plans.”
When the Padgetts welcomed WSFA to their home, they brought out pictures not seen since the year after that tornado. “As I moved from one picture to another, I kept having flashbacks and I was reliving it, where I’ve kind of had kind of put it out of my mind,” says Donna. “I do have one picture that I keep as a reminder of just how great our God is. He will protect us and He did allow this to happen, however, through this journey, so many people have been blessed. And I think we’re constantly reminded that our journey isn’t over.”
