US News & World Report ranks 3 Montgomery schools among state’s top 20

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. News & World Report’s latest Alabama school rankings show three Montgomery schools in the top 20.
The rankings look at college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
Loveless Academic Magnet Program High has the state’s number one spot. U.S. News & World Report says its Advanced Placement participation rate is 99%. The total minority enrollment is 61%, and 13% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School is ranked #14 in the U.S. News national rankings.
Booker T Washington Magnet High is number seven in Alabama. The AP participation rate is 59%. The total minority enrollment is 80%, and 30% of students are economically disadvantaged.
Booker T Washington Magnet High School is ranked at number 800 in the national rankings.
Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School is in the 19th spot. Its AP participation rate is 52%. The total minority enrollment is 78%, and 33% of students are economically disadvantaged.
The school is ranked number 1,610 in the national rankings.
