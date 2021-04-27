WWII vet from Pleasant Grove remembers the good in the wake of April 27, 2011 tornadoes

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - George Hamilton has seen plenty in his 99 years of living. For the most part it has been good, even when things appeared their darkest, and that has been his approach to life, especially after his home was demolished on 9th Avenue in Pleasant Grove from the April 27, 2001 tornadoes.
“Some days it feels like yesterday, and others it feels like a lifetime ago,” said Hamilton. “The way the community pulled together to help one another is what I remember most about that day and the time after. It was a beautiful thing to witness, even though we lost so much.”
Hamilton rebuilt his home on the same piece of property he lived in prior to its destruction. The house is a bit smaller, because he realized he did not need as much space, but what he needed most, and still wants, is for Pleasant Grove to return to the way it was in appearance, but underneath better and stronger.
To Hamilton, nothing but good came from something that was so bad.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.