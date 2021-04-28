2 arrested in Millbrook shooting

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one seriously injured on April 19, according to Millbrook police.
Police say they responded to multiple reports of shots fired on Dan Drive. They found one victim with a single gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was taken to Baptist South Hospital, where he was listed as critical but stable condition.
According to police, detectives were able to get arrest warrants for Isaac Travon Howard, 23, of Montgomery, and Zachary K. Scott, 19, of Montgomery, for attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and four counts of reckless endangerment.
Howard was arrested in Greenville on Tuesday after being found by Alabama state troopers. Police said he had a half-pound of marijuana and prescription medication when he was arrested. He was additionally charged with unlawful possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
He is being held in the Butler County Jail.
On Tuesday, Millbrook detectives, along with Greenville police, arrested Scott on Water Street in Greenville. Police said he was taken to Millbrook for processing and later placed in the Elmore County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.