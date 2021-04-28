Butler County student offers hope for desperate employers looking for help

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) -It’s an unusual combination in the workforce today. There are plenty of jobs up for grabs, yet a seemingly number of people don’t want to work. But what happened Wednesday in Butler County should give employers some encouragement.
Meet 18-year old Trace Thomas. He is just days away from graduating from Greenville High School and formally accepted a manufacturing job in Butler County.
“It’s better to work because that stimulus check ain’t always going to last,” he said.
Thomas represents the face of hope.
“I want to build my career and learn more and more stuff,” said Thomas.
The hope that more and more people like him will accept jobs and go to work.
If only there were more people like Thomas.
“I’ve never seen it like this,” said Southeast Alabama Works Executive Director, Ann Carr.
Carr put on this jobs fair in Greenville, where 20 businesses represented more than 200 available positions.
“We have everything from hospitality tourism, all the way to manufacturing,” she said.
Wiregrass Construction was among them; a company with some 45 jobs up for grabs throughout the state.
“There are different laborer of this work. You could be an asphalt, construction laborer. You could be driving a truck as well,” said Wiregrass Construction Recruiter, George Musto.
“Too many teens today are too busy on their phone, internet and social media,” Thomas said.
Thomas and Carr both admitted a major part of why so many people don’t want to work is because they have little incentive to do so.
“Definitely some generational differences that come into play as well,” Carr said.
But Carr is convinced by fall, there should be a surge of folks to want to join the workforce.
“The federal unemployment, the way it’s currently written will run out in September,” she said.
The unemployment rate in Butler County is just short of 6%. Thomas did his part to inch it down a little more.
The Butler County Economic Development Office along with Thomas’ new employer awarded him a $400 cash scholarship based on his resume, application and interview.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.