DA confirms 2 arrests in 2019 Montgomery cold case homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Task Force has made two arrests in connection with a 2019 Montgomery homicide.
District Attorney Daryl Bailey confirmed Wednesday the arrests of Si’Keris Miles, 21, and an unnamed minor for the July 25, 2019, death of La’Quintin Brown.
The two suspects are accused of shooting Brown to death as he stepped outside his apartment in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way to check the switch on his breaker box after losing power.
Court documents indicate an attempted robbery or burglary was the motive.
Brown was among numerous Montgomery homicide victims remembered a week ago at an event Bailey hosted called “An Evening of Remembrance” to honor crime victims.
Since opening the Cold Case Task Force in September 2019, Bailey says it has solved about a dozen homicide cases. Bailey said Miles’ arrest came as his investigators pursued and followed-up on new leads in the case.
Miles is being held on a $150,000 bond.
