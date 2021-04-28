Ex-pharmacist sentenced to prison for illegal drug distribution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former south Alabama pharmacist has been sentenced to federal prison for illegal drug distribution, according to acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, Sandra Stewart.
Richard Allen Strickland, 55, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Tuesday.
Strickland was a licensed pharmacist who owned Allen’s Pharmacy in Dothan, court records state. In November of 2019, the Dothan Police Department Narcotics Division got an anonymous tip regarding someone selling prescription drugs without a prescription to individuals from the pharmacy.
Further investigation indicated that Strickland was selling Schedule II controlled substances, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, without a prescription.
Strickland was indicted by a federal grand jury for the illegal distribution of a controlled substance in July, according to Stewart’s office. On Jan. 21, he pleaded guilty to the charge.
As a part of Strickland’s plea agreement, he admitted that on July 3, 2020, he sold 14 hydrocodone pills to an individual without a prescription in exchange for cash, Stewart’s office said.
In addition to his sentence, Strickland was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.
