A few upcoming rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very warm and dry forecast will continue for Alabama through Thursday. Then we enter a pattern that could feature a few chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Mid-80s are expected both today and tomorrow with morning clouds giving way to more sun each day. Some spots could climb into the upper 80s with the sunshine that’s expected.
By Thursday night, a system will attempt to move in from the west. Forecast models still disagree on what happens with the precipitation associated with that system as it slides into Alabama.
For now we’re keeping a chance of showers and perhaps a storm later Thursday night into the day Friday. But it will not rain everywhere during this period. And by no means will Friday be anywhere close to a washout.
Saturday and Sunday still feature a low-end chance of rain, but nothing is set in stone due to the complex setup and constant flip-flopping among forecast models. The chance of a shower or storm is around 20% for Saturday and 30% for Sunday. Similar to Friday, the weekend will not be a washout and dry conditions will be much more common than wet conditions.
Just don’t be surprised to see a couple of showers or storms pop up on radar over the course of the weekend with skies in the partly to mostly cloudy range. High temps should rise into the lower 80s both afternoons.
A slightly higher chance of showers and thunderstorms exists Monday, but it will not rain everywhere or all day in any one spot. A chance of late day showers and storms is in the forecast for Tuesday, but that probability is also on the low end of the spectrum.
Put simply, there really isn’t a day with a guaranteed rain and storm chance over the next week. That’s mostly due to the lack of consistency among the computer models. However, if we get a better sense of agreement between forecast models, some of our upcoming rain chances may have to be upped. At the same time, though, it’s possible a day sees its rain chances lowered.
Another forecast aspect to think about this time of year is humidity. Well, over the next week we’ve certainly got some. It will feel humid to even muggy just about every day -- especially heading into next week. Here comes that more summery feel!
