Gov. Ivey awards COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a grant to help the city of Auburn recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $750,000 award is part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“East Alabama and the Auburn area were among the earliest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak and like all of Alabama, the pandemic took its toll,” Governor Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these funds to help the city continue its recovery as its people bounce back as strong as ever.”
Auburn will use the funds to provide rental and utility assistance and food distribution, including purchasing equipment to help in the distribution process. The city will also aid two daycare centers, an after-school program and a senior citizen center.
Governor Ivey plans to announce additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties to help with the recovery from or preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“Alabama counties and municipalities have worked together in a short time to create plans that help residents get past this pandemic and focus on our state’s future,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in looking forward to working with these partnerships.”
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
