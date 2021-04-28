Montgomery home damaged from car collision over weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homeowner in the Dalraida Road community in Montgomery is left with a big mess after a car ended up smashing into the home, causing major damage.
It happened Saturday on the 3800 block of Marie Cook Drive. The homeowner was not hurt because she was on another side of the house.
Her son believes speeding down Dalraida Road caused the crash.
“It looks like the bushes turned his truck on the side and then he just, he had so much speed that he rammed into the side of her house and tore it all off,” Krewe Maynard said.
Montgomery police say the driver left the scene on foot and has still not been found.
It’s prompting residents to demand police do more to stop what they call dangerous speeding every day.
MPD tells WSFA 12 News that they completed a racing/speeding detail March 7-15, day and night, giving out multiple speeding citations to speeders.
But residents are demanding more action, including possible speed bumps.
For now, their pleading with drivers to slow down.
“This is a residence. People live here. We have sleeping babies. We have old folks. We don’t think it’s that cute, especially when you’re putting lives in danger,” resident Laura Gilstrap said.
Montgomery police recently announced a street racing/speeding initiative over the whole city.
Over a one-month period, 355 citations were issued.
Speeding tickets range from $175 to $195 and a racing citation includes a mandatory court appearance.
