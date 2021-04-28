Pay raises possible for science, math teachers in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Alabama’s public school science and math teachers could soon see a boost in pay.
This week, the Alabama Legislature passed a proposal to give them that pay increase because the state needs more math and science teachers.
The state currently has thousands of unfilled teacher positions, and several school districts are finding it especially difficult to fill those science and math teacher slots.
That’s why the state legislature this week approved a proposal to give those teachers a pay increase if they opt into a specific program to teach math and science.
Under this proposal, someone in their third year of teaching math and science could be paid about $10,000 more.
“Almost half of our math and science teachers are taught by people who were not certified to teach math or science, so it is a very acute problem,” said Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa, “And then that problem becomes more acute as you move into rural areas where we had some districts of the state that did not have a single math or science teacher.”
The bill will need Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature to go into effect.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.