Police: Gun fired within Alexander City limits

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City police say there was some kind of disturbance between two males Wednesday morning, and witnesses nearby heard gunshots.
This happened near a business on 7th Way off Highway 280 around 8:30 a.m.
Investigators say they found the alleged handgun in some bushes nearby.
No one was injured.
Police say they’ve charged one of the males with discharging a firearm within the city limits, His name was not released.
