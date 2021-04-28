Police: Gun fired within Alexander City limits

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | April 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 4:56 PM

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alexander City police say there was some kind of disturbance between two males Wednesday morning, and witnesses nearby heard gunshots.

This happened near a business on 7th Way off Highway 280 around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say they found the alleged handgun in some bushes nearby.

No one was injured.

Police say they’ve charged one of the males with discharging a firearm within the city limits, His name was not released.

