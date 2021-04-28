Riverwalk Stadium hosts Black College World Series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baseball is back at Riverwalk Stadium! But, it’s not the Montgomery Biscuits.
The organization teamed up with Black College Nines and BCSG 360 to host the Black College World Series. The four day tournament began on Wednesday and will continue through Saturday.
“It’s definitely different hearing the ping of the bats from the college games as opposed to just hearing the birds flapping around and trying to keep the field looking good,” said Biscuits general manager Michael Murphy.
The event features six HBCU teams playing in a double-elimination style tournament. In addition to the tournament, there will also be a Homerun Derby held on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Murphy said he looks forward to the events this week, and hopefully growing the tournament in the future.
“It’s awesome to have baseball back in any form but we’re really excited to have the Black College World Series out here,” he said. “I think it’s a great opportunity not only this year, but to grow it in the future as well.”
Tickets can be purchased online.
Participating teams:
Seed No. 1 Xavier University of Louisiana
Seed No. 2 Savannah State University
Seed No. 3 Bluefield State College
Seed No. 4 Rust College
Seed No. 5 Florida Memorial University
Seed No. 6 Edward Waters College
