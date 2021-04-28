Schedule announced for 2021 SEC Media Days event

File photo of SEC Media Days from 2019, the last time the event was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. (Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC)
April 28, 2021

HOOVER, Ala. (WSFA) - The schedule for the 2021 SEC Media Days event has been released and teams, coaches and fans from around the Southeastern Conference will soon converge on the Hoover area for the four-day event.

The SEC says it will host media days on July 19-22, giving coaches and some of their key players a chance to talk with the media about the upcoming season while die-hard fans watch.

SEC Media Days did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but 2021 is moving forward.

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz

