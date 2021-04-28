Tallapoosa County attempted murder suspect still sought; new details released

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - New details are being released about the shooting that prompted a search for an attempted murder suspect in Tallapoosa County.
According to Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, law enforcement is looking for Justin Paul Melton, 34, of Prattville, following a Sunday afternoon shooting in the Reeltown Community.
Abbett said the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Frog Hollow Road. The victim, a 23-year-old from Tallassee, was taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound.
Details on the victim’s condition were not available and a motive for the shooting has not been released.
Law enforcement consider Melton to be armed and dangerous. He is 6′1″ and weighs approximately 170lbs. He has a tattoo on his inner right forearm of a “Crown” above the number “13 ½” and “Crazy” underneath the number.
Melton is said to have left the scene of the shooting in a maroon Infiniti driven by Candice Nicole Reynolds. She is wanted for questioning in reference to the shooting.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
