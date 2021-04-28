Wetumpka native Brandon Kennedy hoping to get NFL Draft call

“I was fortunate enough to go to Orlando and Hawaii to play in two all-star games. Within those games I was able to get in front of teams, and I was able to have meetings in person. Within those meetings we talked about everything from football to background questions to anything like that, and they really just wanted to know what kind of person I am. They like me as a player, obviously, they know that I’m smart, versatile. I played some guard at Bama, and I played center at Tennessee,” stated Kennedy.