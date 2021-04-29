ASU graduating seniors surprised with financial debt pay off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What was thought to be a financial meeting on student debt turned out to be a big surprise for several lucky Alabama State University seniors.
On Thursday, the ASU graduating seniors were surprised by having their financial debts with the school paid off. Approximately $250,000 worth of debts were paid, thanks in part to a donation from Regions Bank.
The surprise was made through the ASU Finish Line Campaign, an initiative to help close the financial gap for undergraduate and graduate students. The initiative is made possible through donations from alumni and university partners like Regions.
The university said the debts prevented the students from being able to participate in commencement.
