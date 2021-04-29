ASU’s Nettles named SWAC Freshman of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State football team wrapped up the spring season with a 3-3 record and second place finish in the SWAC East Division standings.
The future looks bright for the Hornets heading into the fall season, especially under center.
Bama State quarterback Ryan Nettles was named the SWAC Freshman of the Year on Thursday.
The former Hillcrest-Evergreen standout passed for 917 yards and eight touchdowns this spring.
He added 110 yards and a score on the ground.
Nettles won SWAC Freshman of the Week honors four times this spring season.
Nettles is also a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award which is given to the top freshman in the FCS.
