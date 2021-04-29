AUM softball enters final regular season series ranked #11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The AUM Softball program has spent the back half of the season climbing the national rankings, and this weekend, they head into their final regular season series knocking on the top ten.
Wednesday afternoon, the Warhawks learned they’d jumped to number 11 in the NCAA Division II Rankings. It’s the highest ranking in program history since moving up from NAIA.
“Its exciting and a little nerve-wracking at the same time,” said head coach Eric Newell, “We certainly know the further we climb up, the more the target is gonna be on our back, but we accept that challenge.”
“It was awesome. I wasn’t expecting it. I think our trainer looked it up earlier than we thought we were gonna get the results, and we were all super excited,” said senior second baseman Kendall Tucker, “We hit the group message and we were like ‘Guys, we did it, we busted through!’ So, it was super fun to figure out.”
The team is soaring into the weekend with a 32-5 overall record, riding a 12-game winning streak ahead of a three-game set at West Alabama.
“It’s been a great year. I’m super proud of my team, and how we’ve come together and worked hard and how we’ve put together a pretty good season so far,” said Tucker.
“Resilient is the first word that comes to mind, and you have to be with all these circumstances with everything that’s going on, and we’re just so thankful,” added Newell.
As AUM prepares for the final contests of the regular season, the team already has post-season goals in mind.
“Every opponent that we have is someone that can challenge us and can beat us,” said Newell, “This weekend is West Alabama – they’ve got a great squad with a great coach, so we’ll let the chips fall where they may and play each and every game hard and as we enter the conference tournament, we’re looking like one of the top seeds and obviously the goal is to win the thing and from there go on to Nationals and do some damage; we’ll leave it al that.”
The series will begin on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a double-header on Saturday.
