Autauga County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.
Authorities are searching for 62-year-old Carl Melton.
Melton has a tracheotomy feeding tube attached to his throat and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
He was last seen on April 23 wearing a blue and white checkered/plaid button-up shirt in the area of Eric Drive in Plantersville. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 189 pounds.
He may be traveling in a black 1994 Mazda B-4000 pickup truck with Alabama tag number 6915BG1.
Melton’s home residence is in Tuscaloosa.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Autauga County Sherriff’ Office at 334-361-2500 or call 911.
