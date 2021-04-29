Autauga County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

By WSFA Staff | April 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 5:22 PM

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Authorities are searching for 62-year-old Carl Melton.

Melton has a tracheotomy feeding tube attached to his throat and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on April 23 wearing a blue and white checkered/plaid button-up shirt in the area of Eric Drive in Plantersville. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 189 pounds.

He may be traveling in a black 1994 Mazda B-4000 pickup truck with Alabama tag number 6915BG1.

Melton’s home residence is in Tuscaloosa.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Autauga County Sherriff’ Office at 334-361-2500 or call 911.

