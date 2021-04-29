Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old Gordo boy

GORDO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gordo Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 3-year-old Khilan Bell.
Alabama State Troopers issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Bell Thursday.
Khilan Bell was last seen on April 29, 2021 in the area of 6th Street NW at 12:45 pm in Gordo.
He may be traveling in a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with Georgia tag number QFJ8959.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Khilan Bell, please contact the Gordo Police Department at (205) 367-9373 or call 911.
