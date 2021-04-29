Largest General Fund budget in Alabama’s history passes the Senate

“Coming on the heels of a global pandemic, this has been an unprecedented year as we have worked to put together a budget that meets the needs of Alabamians and provides our state with the resources needed to operate well on behalf of the people of Alabama,” Albritton said, “Given the increased urgency to consider and move budgets as we emerge from this pandemic, we have buckled our bootstraps and worked to swiftly move our budget out of the legislature and to the Governor’s desk. I am thankful to my colleagues in the Senate and House, particularly House General Fund Budget Chairman Steve Clouse, for the collaborate work we have enjoyed through this process.”