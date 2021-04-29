Plenty of warmth with scattered rain chances

Highs staying in the 80s; multiple shots at scattered showers and thunderstorms

The next 3 days feature mostly dry weather with above average temperatures
By Tyler Sebree | April 29, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 5:44 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably warm and dry pattern will continue today before chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. There won’t be much sun today, but temperatures will still head for the middle and perhaps upper 80s.

Highs head for the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Highs head for the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be cloudy this morning, mostly cloudy this afternoon and partly cloudy toward the end of the day with just a touch of humidity once again.

A system will attempt to move in from the northwest tonight, bringing a line of showers and storms into Alabama. By the time it gets to Central Alabama, it should fall apart and be nothing more than a few scattered showers at best tonight into the day Friday.

Rain chances increase late Sunday into next week.
Rain chances increase late Sunday into next week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Those in far southern Alabama could see a few scattered showers then redevelop later Friday afternoon, but that chance is also quite low. Overall, we’re talking about 30% rain chances from tonight through Friday evening under otherwise mainly cloudy skies.

Temps will head to 80 degrees on Friday despite the system and its associated cloud cover pushing across the region.

Saturday is dry, but a few showers and storms are possible late Sunday.
Saturday is dry, but a few showers and storms are possible late Sunday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be primarily dry as well. That’s especially true for Saturday as models suggest plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. By Sunday we could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms enter our western counties by the late afternoon and evening hours.

Most of Sunday will be quiet, though, with highs once again back in the lower to middle 80s.

A chance of showers and storms exists Sunday evening and night, with a severe threat just to our west.
A chance of showers and storms exists Sunday evening and night, with a severe threat just to our west. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A slightly higher chance of showers and thunderstorms exists as we head into next week with a more active pattern setting up shop. That doesn’t mean it will rain each day, but it does mean your chance of seeing rain at least once early next week is pretty good.

We’re calling it scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That translates to precipitation chances around 40% -- maybe 50% -- or so across Central Alabama each day and night. Highs will stay well in the 80s with higher humidity values in place as well.

Highs will stay in the 80s for the next week.
Highs will stay in the 80s for the next week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Right now, we aren’t explicitly mentioning the risk of severe weather, but the ingredients may end up coming together to support some strong to severe storm potential. That’s a wait and see kind of thing at this point in the forecast!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.