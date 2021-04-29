Plenty of warmth with scattered rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably warm and dry pattern will continue today before chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. There won’t be much sun today, but temperatures will still head for the middle and perhaps upper 80s.
Skies will be cloudy this morning, mostly cloudy this afternoon and partly cloudy toward the end of the day with just a touch of humidity once again.
A system will attempt to move in from the northwest tonight, bringing a line of showers and storms into Alabama. By the time it gets to Central Alabama, it should fall apart and be nothing more than a few scattered showers at best tonight into the day Friday.
Those in far southern Alabama could see a few scattered showers then redevelop later Friday afternoon, but that chance is also quite low. Overall, we’re talking about 30% rain chances from tonight through Friday evening under otherwise mainly cloudy skies.
Temps will head to 80 degrees on Friday despite the system and its associated cloud cover pushing across the region.
Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be primarily dry as well. That’s especially true for Saturday as models suggest plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. By Sunday we could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms enter our western counties by the late afternoon and evening hours.
Most of Sunday will be quiet, though, with highs once again back in the lower to middle 80s.
A slightly higher chance of showers and thunderstorms exists as we head into next week with a more active pattern setting up shop. That doesn’t mean it will rain each day, but it does mean your chance of seeing rain at least once early next week is pretty good.
We’re calling it scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That translates to precipitation chances around 40% -- maybe 50% -- or so across Central Alabama each day and night. Highs will stay well in the 80s with higher humidity values in place as well.
Right now, we aren’t explicitly mentioning the risk of severe weather, but the ingredients may end up coming together to support some strong to severe storm potential. That’s a wait and see kind of thing at this point in the forecast!
