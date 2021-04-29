3rd suspect arrested in Millbrook shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one seriously injured on April 19, according to Millbrook police.
Police say they responded to multiple reports of shots fired on Dan Drive. They found one victim with a single gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was taken to Baptist South Hospital, where he was listed as critical but stable condition.
Police said through investigating, multiple suspects were developed in regards to the shooting.
On Wednesday, police were able to get arrest warrants for Christopher Deandre Martin for attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and four counts of reckless endangerment.
Police said Martin turned himself into the Elmore County Jail Thursday. He was held until officers served warrants on him.
Martin was formally charged and turned over to the jail.
Police said Isaac Travon Howard, 23, of Montgomery, and Zachary K. Scott, 19, of Montgomery, were also arrested in connection to the shooting.
