School softball team’s belongings stolen from bus at Lagoon Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating thefts from multiple vehicles in the area of Lagoon Park Thursday night.
Among the vehicles targeted was a bus for the Pike Liberal Arts School softball team, who were there to play two games for the AISA regional tournament.
The coach and players said they had no idea anything had happened until they got back to the bus after the games and found computers, wallets, keys and clothes were gone.
Coach Robert Rollan says the players with missing items spoke with officers and are getting a case number for their investigation.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.