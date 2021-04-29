Suspect wanted in Greenville armed robbery caught

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Lincoln man is facing charges in an armed robbery that took place at a Greenville gas station.
According to Greenville police, De’Arrius Hill, 20, is charged with robbery first degree.
The charges are related to an incident that took place on Monday around 7 a.m. at the Purple Cow Gas Station, located on Fort Dale Road. Police Chief Justin Lovvorn says officers were called to the business by the clerk who said an armed suspect came into the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.
The clerk, according to Lovvorn, gave the suspect a small amount of cash and the suspect left.
Greenville police gathered photos from the department’s new license plate recognition system cameras and distributed them to neighboring departments in an attempt to identify the suspect.
On Wednesday, Lovvorn says the department received a call from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department stating a suspect in their custody resembled the suspect wanted in the armed robbery.
Greenville police interviewed the suspect in Calhoun County, who admitted to committing the armed robbery in Greenville.
The suspect, identified as Hill, is currently being held in Calhoun County on other charges. He will be extradited to Greenville after his release.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.