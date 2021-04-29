Highway 80 to close briefly after crash near Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a crash near the Montgomery airport Thursday morning.
Montgomery police say Highway 80 will be closed temporarily for investigative purposes. The roadway will reopen after crash investigators are done. Motorists take caution.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman with Montgomery police, the crash happened on Highway 80 near the airport around 8 a.m. When officers and medics arrived at the scene they found a woman who had suffered life-threatening injuries.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Coleman added.
No other details about the crash have been released.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.