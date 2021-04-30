County Road 12: Pike Road woman will judge Westminster Dog Show

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road resident Molly Martin always had a passion for dogs.
“I’ve always had a dog,” said Martin. “When I was 8-years-old, I thought it would be great if I could show dogs.”
That dream became a reality. She started showing dogs in 1981. She even took her dog Ellie to the Westminster Kennel Club dog show two times. After showing dogs for decades she got into judging. This year, for the first time ever she’s heading back to Westminster, not showing dogs, but judging them.
“In the dog world, Westminster is the Super Bowl of the American dog show scene. Being invited to judge is a great honor. I feel like as a judge I’ve made it to the top,” she said.
So now, she’s doing her homework. This year’s competition is in June, and she’ll be the only judge for five different breeds in the “non-sporting” group. A lot goes into picking a winner.
“First, we look at their heads to see how they conform. We look at their teeth to make sure their dentition is good. We look at eye color. Then we go down the body with our hands to feel for shoulder angulation to match the rear. We feel their coat to make sure it has the proper texture,” Martin said
It’s a dog lovers dream coming true, judging the biggest dog show in the country, and she’ll be more than ready for it.
If you want to check out a dog show closer to home, the Montgomery Kennel Club is hosting a show at the Garrett Coliseum in November.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.