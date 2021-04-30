Easterseals Central Alabama hosts drive-through Disability Expo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Easterseals Central Alabama is hosting its annual Disability Expo Friday afternoon to connect disability resources to those who need them.
Easterseals Central Alabama has hosted this expo several times in the past. This one, because of COVID, will be much different - a drive-through only format that will provide a booklet full of resources and information instead of a face-to-face meeting with services that could help.
“Doing it this way, they are still getting those resources. It will have the contact of the company, we even added a content page this year so that we could put for anyone who’s looking for services,” explained the event’s co-chair, Rachel Hughes.
“For autism, then we list all those services, anyone’s looking for elderly care, we’ve got all kinds of resources that are put under that, anybody who’s looking for VA services, we’ve listed all of those sorts of services under that,” Hughes added. “Everything is in alphabetical order. And then they have the name of the company, person’s contact name, and most places an email, telephone number, a website that they can even pull up the website, so they can still get the information that they’re looking for.”
“There will be directions, and you will see the directions, on the side telling you how to go in. There will be a bag that has the resource book in it. And you will take that and just head on to wherever your next destination is. And then hopefully, you’ll get home and look at all those resources. "
If you can’t make it in person, call (334) 293-2736 to arrange getting one of those booklets.
The Drive Through Disability Expo runs 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Easterseals office at 2185 Normandie Drive.
