Easterseals Central Alabama hosts drive-through Disability Expo

“For autism, then we list all those services, anyone’s looking for elderly care, we’ve got all kinds of resources that are put under that, anybody who’s looking for VA services, we’ve listed all of those sorts of services under that,” Hughes added. “Everything is in alphabetical order. And then they have the name of the company, person’s contact name, and most places an email, telephone number, a website that they can even pull up the website, so they can still get the information that they’re looking for.”