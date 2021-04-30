1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Prattville stabbing

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was taken to the hospital, and another is in custody after a stabbing incident Friday, according to Prattville police.
Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said the incident happened on Court Street between 6th and 7th Street near the courthouse.
According to Thompson, those involved knew each other and had been in a disagreement, which led to a fight.
Both people were injured, though only one was hospitalized.
Thompson said the person hospitalized is expected to recover.
No further information has been released at this time.
