Preliminary hearing held for Eufaula triple murder suspect

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The suspect in the Lake Eufaula triple murder had a preliminary hearing on Thursday, April 29.
26-year-old Demetrius Devonte McGhee, of Clayton, is charged with four counts of Capital Murder. He is accused of murdering 36-year-old Remona Hudson and her two children, ages 12 and 13.
The victims were found dead in a submerged vehicle in Lake Eufaula Monday, April 26, at approximately 7:18 a.m.
After the hearing, McGhee was transported to the Barbour County jail and is being held without bond.
