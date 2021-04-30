Tracking isolated rain, but then a mostly dry weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congratulations - you made it to Friday! Not only the last day of the workweek, but the last day on April as well. As we get ready to head into a new month, it looks like the same slightly muggy, warm pattern is going to hold strong with no major changes in sight. With the exception of a few rogue showers, the weekend ahead is looking generally dry which is perfect for any outdoor plans you may have.
There are a few nuisance showers on radar this morning, but nothing much to write home about... the overall coverage of rain will be limited, so the majority of our area will remain dry. This is all thanks to a weak cold front pushing through our area right now, but by later on this afternoon you will notice that drier air is filtering into our atmosphere.
We could see a few scattered showers redevelop later Friday afternoon as the boundary slides through the southern half of the state, but that chance is also quite low. Overall, we’re talking about 30% rain chance through Friday evening under otherwise mainly cloudy skies.
Highs today will climb into the low and mid 80s despite the “cold” front and its associated cloud cover - just like yesterday, there will be some sunshine breaking through the clouds by the afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be primarily dry as well! Much of the day Saturday will be sunny with only a few passing clouds, so temperatures will be in the 80s again. By Sunday we could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms enter our western counties by the late afternoon and evening hours, but most of Sunday will be quiet, though, with highs once again back in the low to mid 80s.
A slightly higher chance of showers and thunderstorms exists as we head into next week with a more active pattern setting up shop, but that doesn’t mean it will rain each day for everyone, but it does mean your chance of seeing rain at least once early next week is pretty good.
We’re calling it scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That translates to precipitation chances around 40% - maybe 50% - or so across Central Alabama each day and night. Highs will stay well in the 80s with higher humidity values in place as well.
Right now, we aren’t explicitly mentioning the risk of severe weather, but the ingredients may end up coming together to support some strong to severe storm potential. That’s a wait and see kind of thing at this point in the forecast!
