Tracking isolated rain, but then a mostly dry weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congratulations - you made it to Friday! Not only the last day of the workweek, but the last day on April as well. As we get ready to head into a new month, it looks like the same slightly muggy, warm pattern is going to hold strong with no major changes in sight. With the exception of a few rogue showers, the weekend ahead is looking generally dry which is perfect for any outdoor plans you may have.