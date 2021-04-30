Vaccine hesitancy a problem in effort to return to ‘normal’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Vaccines for COVID-19 are now widely available in Alabama, but the problem is some people remain hesitant to take it.
State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that health officials are now trying to battle some people’s reluctance to sign up for doses.
He said health officials are conducting media campaigns and asking doctors to contact their patients about the benefits of getting vaccinated.
Harris emphasized that vaccination “is the fastest way to get back to normal.”
Nearly one-third of the Alabama population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. However, that figure ranks Alabama third last in the nation ahead of Mississippi and Louisiana.
