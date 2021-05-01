Dry weekend before unsettled weather for the first half of the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New month, same weather pattern. Warm and slightly muggy conditions are taking hold of the weekend, though sunshine has returned for today! Under sunny skies, temperatures will be quite warm in the middle 80s.
Sunday looks mostly quiet overall, with the exception of some isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in our western counties in the late afternoon and evening hours. Everyone else will remain mostly dry, partly cloudy, and warm in the middle 80s.
Sunday night, a line of rain and storms will move through the state.
This will kick off a wet and unsettled pattern that will linger through Wednesday.
A more active pattern will carry us through the first half of the workweek. It won’t rain all day, every day through this time period, but you have a good chance of seeing a few rounds of rain or storms.
Right now, we aren’t explicitly mentioning the risk of severe weather, but the ingredients may end up coming together to support some strong to severe storms during this time period. It’s nothing too concerning at the moment; we’ll keep you updated!
As for temperatures next week, highs will stay in the 80s with higher humidity values in place.
