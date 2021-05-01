Former Cullman, Auburn baseball pitcher Keegan Thompson called up to the Chicago Cubs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn pitcher Keegan Thompson has been called up to the Chicago Cubs after being added to the team’s taxi squad earlier this week.
Thompson will be available out of the bullpen as the Cubs take on Cincinnati today.
With his debut, Thompson will become the 55th Auburn baseball alum to play in the big leagues, including the fourth former Tiger since last season to make his MLB debut.
Thompson was selected by the Cubs in the third round (No. 105 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft, becoming Auburn’s highest-drafted pitcher since 2004.
A native of Cullman, Alabama, Thompson starred at Auburn from 2014-17, missing the 2016 season with an injury, and turned in a 19-10 career record with a 2.46 ERA, which ranks tied for sixth in program history. His 2.01 ERA as a freshman was good for fourth in the Southeastern Conference and his 2.41 clip as a redshirt junior was sixth in the league.
