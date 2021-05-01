2 killed in Lowndes County crash Friday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were killed in a crash in Lowndes County Friday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said the wreck happened just before 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Alabama 97 and Highway 80 when a 2012 Toyota Yaris passed through the intersection and collided with a 2004 Ford Expedition. After the hitting the Yaris, the Expedition then crossed the median and hit a 2020 Peterbilt dump truck.
The driver and a passenger in the Yaris, A’Shontis Brenson, 20, of Lowndesboro, and Demontres Smith, 24, of Greenville, died from their injuries in the crash.
No further information has been released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.
