3 reports of vehicles being hit by gunfire in Montgomery prompts suspect search

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for the suspect vehicle after three different reports of vehicle gunfire damage Saturday afternoon.
According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, officers first responded to the 6600 block of Atlanta Highway around 2:20 p.m. in reference to reports of potential shots fired. At the scene, officers spoke to the complainant, who said that there was damage to his vehicle as a result of gunfire.
Around 3:10 p.m., officers then responded to the 5900 block of Troy Highway regarding a report of potential shots fired, Coleman said. There, the complainant told officers that while in the area of Vaughn Road and Eastern Boulevard, his vehicle was damaged from gunfire.
Coleman said next, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ray Thorington Road regarding a report of potential shots fired. There, officers talked to the complainant who said while in the area of Carmichael Road and Eastern Boulevard, his vehicle sustained damage as a result of gunfire.
Coleman said there were no injuries.
No information was immediately available on the make or model of the suspect’s vehicle.
