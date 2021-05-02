Rally held to remember and call for justice for Greg Gunn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been five years since Greg Gunn was killed by former Montgomery Police officer Aaron “Cody” Smith.
Smith shot Gunn during a field interview on McElvey Street.
On Saturday, those in the community came to remember the life of Greg Gunn and call for justice in his killing.
A rally was held in the place near where Gunn was killed in 2016 on Saturday, but it started with some tension between those in attendance and the Montgomery Police Department, with attendees saying MPD was trying to stop the event from happening by enforcing several city ordinances.
“Anything from noise ordinance, parking irregular on the street, to the COVID restrictions,” organizer William Boyd said.
“We’ve always been respectful and have followed guidelines,” Greg Gunn’s sister, Kimberly Gunn said. “We just had one on February 25 and nobody was here. But why they were present today, I don’t know.”
MPD said they were responding to a noise violation.
Police Chief Earnest Finley later arrived and told attendees they were not in violation and could continue.
Speakers say the time for justice is now.
Smith was sentenced to 14 years in prison, but in March, he was granted a $300,000 bond.
The family hasn’t heard anything new in the case, and it’s now in the hands of the Alabama Supreme Court.
The family says the court needs to take more action.
“The ball should be rolling and he should be doing time and fulfilling his obligation to the state, just as any other citizen. He was convicted,” Greg Gunn’s brother, Kenneth Gunn said.
The Gunn family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against the city of Montgomery in February 2016. The suit was settled in April 2020.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.