FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died
At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. (Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press | May 3, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 12:49 PM

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The FBI says an armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that the man died after being taken to a hospital Monday.

The FBI has said at least one of its agents opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon.”

The FBI says it’s reviewing the incident. It didn’t provide any additional details on the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.