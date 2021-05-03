On and off wet weather, storms expected early this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet and active weather pattern will continue across Alabama as the new work week begins. It won’t rain all day, every day - but multiple clusters of showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the state now through Thursday morning. A few of these storm could cause some problems; the main concern would come in the form of isolated pockets of damaging wind gusts and/or some small hail.
A warm from has lifted north of our area, and that is helping to pump more warm, moist air into our atmosphere. As instability levels start to increase later this afternoon, more shower and storm activity could start to fire on radar. Coverage is scattered, so not everyone gets wet... for those of you who do see some rain, you could also be dealing with a few strong storms that potentially pack a punch with gusty winds and possible hail.
It’s possible the ingredients may end up coming together to support some strong to severe storms again on Tuesday. Nothing looks too concerning at the moment, so we will continue to update you as new data comes in.
As for temperatures: the next few afternoon will features highs in the 80s with a bit of humidity.
Our mornings are mild, too... we will likely only dip down into the upper 60s/low 70s due to a lot of moisture and a good bit of cloud cover.
The second half of the workweek looks to be quieter, and we could even get a nice little dip in temperatures. Highs on Thursday will likely only climb into the upper 70s and overnight lows that evening could be in the lower 50s. This cooler, drier air won’t stick around long... we gradually warm things back up by the weekend, and Mother’s Day will be mild in the upper 80s! As of right now, things look dry for much of the weekend, but we will keep an eye out for returning rain chances.
