Alabama Power reports 97,000 outages statewide following storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power is reporting 97,000 outages statewide following Tuesday evening’s storms.
In central Alabama, there are 61,000 Alabama Power customers without service as of 9 p.m.
Outages are concentrated in the following areas:
- Montgomery County – 19,600 customers
- Autauga County – 13,300 customers
- Tallapoosa County – 5,800 customers
- Elmore County – 5,400 customers
- Lee County – 4,000 customers
- Chilton County – 3,100 customers
- Dallas County – 2,100 customers
- Wilcox County – 2,100 customers
- Lowndes County – 1,400 customers
- Perry County – 1,300 customers
- Butler County – 1,000 customers
Crews are working on restoring service in areas where it is safe to work.
There is widespread reported damage, including fallen trees and downed wires.
Alabama Power has the following safety reminders:
- Stay away, and keep children and pets away, from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Always assume power lines are energized.
- Avoid areas with fallen trees or limbs where downed lines may be hidden.
- Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. To report an issue, call Alabama Power at 1-800-888-2726 or contact local law enforcement.
- Do not attempt to make repairs to Alabama Power equipment. Call 1-800-888-2726 and wait for trained work crews to get there so they can perform the potentially dangerous work.
- Stay away from areas where repair crews are working. If driving near work crews, obey road signs and proceed cautiously.
- Maintain adequate distance as we make repairs and restore power. At the very least, maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from our crews and field representatives as a precaution against COVID-19.
