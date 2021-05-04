Wind damage across much of central Alabama

The second half of the workweek looks to be quieter, and we could even get a nice little dip in temperatures. Highs on Thursday will likely only climb into the upper 70s and overnight lows that evening could be in the lower 50s. This cooler, drier air won’t stick around long... we gradually warm things back up by the weekend, and Mother’s Day will be mild in the upper 80s! As of right now, things look dry for much of the weekend, but we will keep an eye out for returning rain chances.