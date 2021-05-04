Wind damage across much of central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An intense line of thunderstorms slammed Alabama tonight, bringing powerful and destructive wind gusts and a few embedded tornadoes to much of the southern half of the state. While official surveys will be needed to confirm the cause of damage in specific locations, its likely that we saw a mixture of straight-line wind and a few isolated tornadoes, too.
Montgomery, Autauga and Elmore counties were particularly hard-hit, but many counties in our coverage area had substantial areas of wind damage.
A confirmed tornado touched down along the Perry/Chilton county line, causing damage near and west of Maplesville.
In the Prattville/Millbrook area, there was a corridor of damage along Cobbs Ford Road. Radar data from the time is suggestive of a tornado, but NWS storm survey teams will determine that.
The second half of the workweek looks to be quieter, and we could even get a nice little dip in temperatures. Highs on Thursday will likely only climb into the upper 70s and overnight lows that evening could be in the lower 50s. This cooler, drier air won’t stick around long... we gradually warm things back up by the weekend, and Mother’s Day will be mild in the upper 80s! As of right now, things look dry for much of the weekend, but we will keep an eye out for returning rain chances.
