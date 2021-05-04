Suspect dead after Montgomery police chase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says a suspect who led them on a chase before crashing and shooting themselves has died at an area hospital.
The suspect’s name has not been released, but an investigation is ongoing according to Capt. Saba Coleman.
The chase started around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon when Montgomery police officers noticed a vehicle in the 5000 block of Carmichael Road that was occupied by a felony suspect wanted out of Prattville.
Montgomery police officers tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, prompting a pursuit, Coleman said.
The suspect was involved in a single vehicle crash in the area of Hugh Street and Day Street and sustained a self-inflicted, life-threatening gunshot wound, Coleman said.
The person was transported to an area hospital for treatment where they later died.
No officers were injured during the pursuit or subsequent self-inflicted shooting.
WSFA 12 News reached out to the Prattville Police Department for any additional information but none was immediately available.
