Ala. schools getting $2B from American Rescue Plan; MPS getting almost $130M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, held a news conference Tuesday from Carver High School in Montgomery where she highlighted local effects from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan.
The plan includes $2 billion in funding for the state’s public schools to safely reopen. Of that money, almost $130 million will go to the Montgomery public school system to help schools reopen safely, stay open safely and make up for lost learning time.
The city of Montgomery will get $42.1 million in two installments. The first half will come at the end of May and the remaining funds by May 2022. There is a requirement that all funds be spent by December 2024.
Sewell was joined by Montgomery Publics Schools Superintendent Ann Roy Moore and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
Sewell, Alabama’s only Democratic member of Congress, was the only member of the state’s delegation to vote in favor of the American Rescue Plan.
