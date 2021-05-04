Photos: Storm damage, power outages, school closings across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Damage reports from Tuesday’s storms are coming in from across our area.
Most counties are reporting downed trees and power lines among other damage. So far, no serious injuries have been reported.
Structural damage is still being evaluated.
Viewers have been sending in storm and damage photos and videos. View them below or submit your own.
In Montgomery, police confirm a tree fell on a vehicle as someone was driving on Old Selma Road. That driver suffered minor injuries.
Montgomery Public Schools say six schools are closed Wednesday due to power outages. Students and staff should not report to the following schools: Lee High School, Highland Avenue Elementary, Highland Gardens Elementary, Capitol Heights Middle, Wares Ferry Road Elementary, and McIntyre.
Due to power outages, there will not be any face-to-face instruction or virtual learning.
Lowndes Academy will also be closed due to a lack of power.
Alexander City Schools reports that two schools were damaged and there is substantial damage in the community. All city schools will be closed Wednesday.
Schools in Autauga County will be virtual.
A viewer shared video of a church on fire in Alexander City. She said it’s the First United Methodist Church on Green Street.
Elmore County’s emergency management agency reports there were two fires from lightning strikes.
As of 9 p.m., Alabama Power reported 97,000 outages statewide with 61,000 of those in central Alabama.
